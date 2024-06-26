Mauritius Extends Financial Support to Victims of Gaza Conflict

Mauritius is extending a financial support to the victims of the Gaza conflict and, in this context, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo, handed over a cheque amounting to Rs 5.2 million to the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mrs Lisa Simrique Singh, during an official ceremony held this afternoon at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port-Louis.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo; the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo; the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo; the Attorney General, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Maneesh Gobin; Members of the Diplomatic Corps; as well as other personalities were also present on this occasion.

In a statement, Minister Gobin highlighted that Gaza is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that grows worse every single day. He deplored the loss of innocent lives and the de-humanising conditions that continue to affect Palestinian men, women, and children.

As such, he indicated that during the last nine months more than 37,000 Palestinians have been killed, out of which 70% are women and children and that around 82,000 persons have been injured. "Gaza remains sealed to the outside world as access to food, water, fuel, electricity, medical supplies and other essential goods are blocked", he stated.

In view to alleviating, at least to some extent, the hardships and dire situation which the Palestinian people are currently facing, outlined Minister Gobin, the Mauritian Government and the citizens have mobilised to collect funds through a Teledon organised at national level spearheaded by the Municipal City Council of Port Louis. The total contribution of Rs 5.2 million will be channelled to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through this contribution, underlined Minister Gobin, Mauritius re-affirms its unflinching solidarity towards the Palestinian people. He recalled that for decades, Mauritius has lent its support to Palestine in affirming its legitimate right and has consistently been voting in favour of all UN resolutions that emphasise the importance and urgency of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

For her part, Ms Singh expressed her deep gratitude to the Government of Mauritius and the population for this financial aid. She moreover highlighted the great spirit of generosity and kindness of Mauritians for a more peaceful and united world.