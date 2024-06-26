Mauritius: PM Calls for Reflection and Renewed Determination On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2024

This International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a time to reflect on the impact of drug abuse and to strengthen our resolve to fight against illicit drug trafficking.

This statement was made, today, by the Prime Minister, Mr PravindKumar Jugnauth, at a ceremony organised by the Prime Minister's Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science, and Technology, at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex, to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and sensitise the youth about the significant societal and personal impacts of illicit drugs.

The 2024 theme, "The evidence is clear: invest in prevention," highlights the initiative's focus on prevention strategies. The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; several Ministers; Members of the United Nations (UN) Office; and other personalities were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister emphasised the crucial role of global cooperation for a prosperous future and the collective commitment to intensify efforts in combating the scourge of drug trafficking both locally and internationally.

Furthermore, he highlighted the success of the "Unis Contre la Drogue" campaign in educating and empowering youths to become advocates against drug use and expressed satisfaction regarding their awareness and commitment to the fight against drugs.

Mr Jugnauth stressed Government's significant progress in addressing the rapid spread of drugs, particularly synthetic drugs, by implementing the Commission of Inquiry on Drug Trafficking's recommendations, including the crucial measure of registering SIM cards to prevent drug traffickers from using SIM cards not registered in their names for their illicit activities.

Additionally, the Prime Minister elaborated on the establishment and operation of the Drug Offenders' Administrative Panel, aimed at aiding the recovery and reintegration of individuals affected by drug abuse. He also outlined key measures to combat drug trafficking in Mauritius, such as the first Ministerial Conference on Drug Trafficking and Substance Abuse in the Western Indian Ocean, and the establishment of a Regional Drug Observatory to strengthen anti-drug efforts.

Mr Jugnauth noted the use of advanced technology by traffickers to evade detection and praised the efforts of those risking their lives in combating drug trafficking. He underscored the significant seizure of Rs 16 billion worth of drugs since 2014, highlighting the ongoing need for vigilance and international cooperation to prevent drugs from entering society.

Prime Minister Jugnauth stressed the need for a healthy legacy for future generations, restating Government's commitment to tackling drug issues comprehensively and pointing out the essential role of parents and society in educating children about drug risks.

For her part, Vice-Prime Minister Dookun-Luchoomun pointed out that Government initiatives against drug trafficking demonstrate its commitment, alongside the Prime Minister's dedicated efforts for a drug-free society. She thus insisted on the need to educate young people about the severe consequences of drug abuse and called for collective action from stakeholders including NGOs, civil society, and parents in combating drug issues.

She highlighted the growing problem of drug abuse and its profound impact on families and society, underlining the necessity of preventive measures, especially among young people, to protect their future well-being.

Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun indicated that investments in prevention programmes aimed at fostering healthy and productive lives for young people include initiatives by her Ministry to combat drugs in schools. Collaborative efforts with the UN Office are showing positive outcomes, enhancing resilience through programmes like Rebound and Get Connected, which promote self-esteem and discourage drug use alongside holistic education, sports, and healthy diets, she added.