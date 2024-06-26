Kenya: Beware of an Ad for Fake Jobs At Giant Kenyan Retailer Naivas

Beware of an ad for fake jobs at giant Kenyan retailer Naivas

IN SHORT: A Facebook ad claiming that Naivas supermarket is recruiting is a scam. There are no job vacancies on the supermarket's official channels and the ad asks for personal information and a fee, a common scam tactic.

According to an advertisement posted on Facebook, Kenyan supermarket chain Naivas is recruiting across the country.

Naivas had 103 outlets across Kenya and employed over 10,000 people by October 2023.

According to the advert, the vacancies include receptionists, storekeepers, packers and packagers, distributors and marketers, cleaners, drivers and cashiers, with salaries ranging from KSh15,000 to KSh28,000.

The post lists phone numbers for interested applicants to call, text or WhatsApp.

The ad also appears here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

Africa Check has in the past debunked fake job adverts targeting Naivas. So, is this job ad legitimate?

It's a scam

The official Facebook and X accounts of Naivas supermarket do not mention any job vacancies.

The telephone number given in the ad cannot be found on the official website of the merchant.

When we contacted the number pretending to be interested applicants, we were asked for personal details such as full name, county of residence and our location.

We were then asked to send KSh350 for registration to 0790400419, supposedly belonging to "MRS ROBINA", who was identified as the recruitment officer.

The message also claimed that if the job did not materialise, the fee paid to register would be refunded.

These are common tactics used by scammers to fraudulently collect money from jobseekers.

For more tips on staying safe on social media, see Africa Check's guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.

