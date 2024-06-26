Uganda: Upcountry Health Facilities Grapple With Blood Shortage, Lack of Ambulance Services

Uganda Red Cross Society, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, have embarked on a supervision visit across four districts.

This initiative aims to evaluate the level of health service delivery and address pressing challenges within government health facilities.

The inspection, which has begun in the districts of Luwero, Kiryandongo, Lira, and Gulu, is focused on identifying best practices, pinpointing obstacles, and recommending necessary interventions to improve health services for the public.

During the visit to Luwero, the team identified a severe blood shortage that poses a significant threat to patient safety if immediate action is not taken.

The situation is particularly alarming given the high demand for blood among mothers experiencing childbirth complications and young children suffering from malnutrition.

Dr. Bruno Oyik , the Medical Superintendent at Luwero General Hospital, emphasized the urgency of the situation.

"It is important to donate blood. We have a number of cases that need blood, especially mothers giving birth and young children with malnutrition," he stated.

Dr. Oyik is urging the community to participate actively in blood donation initiatives to bolster blood stocks in the district.

In Kiryandongo, the team found that the local hospital is grappling with a shortage of fuel for the ambulance provided by the Ministry of Health, which is crucial for evacuating patients and accident victims.

This shortage hampers the hospital's ability to provide timely and effective emergency care.

The Uganda Red Cross Society plays a vital role in supporting the government by ensuring an efficient and well-managed ambulance system, particularly on highways.

Additionally, the organization is instrumental in mobilizing blood donation drives to alleviate shortages.

The ongoing supervision visit underscores the importance of community involvement in healthcare initiatives.

The Uganda Red Cross Society and the Ministry of Health are committed to addressing these challenges and ensuring that health services are adequately delivered across the country.