DR Congo's history of civil wars is like a never-ending family feud, except with more guns and less pie

Since attaining independence in 1960, DR Congo, which has had more name changes than a chameleon on a rainbow, has been a hotbed of revolts and dissension.

The multiple name changes are arguably a reflection of the country's complex character and political history.

The instability in DR Congo can be attributed to an array of factors: topmost possibly being the country's treasure chest of natural resources, which sounds like a wonderful thing until you discover that everyone wants a piece of the pie.

This has led to a lot of jostling for power and influence, and the emergence of various factions; all trying get their hands on the country's goodies.

The power vacuums coupled with a great deal of foreign meddling have often led to further proliferation of rebel groups with their own agenda, and each contributing a fair share of mayhem to a deeply scarred and tense nation whose history of civil conflict and insecurity spans decades.

The consequence of this has been weak governance punctuated by multiple coup d'états.

After gaining self-rule from Belgium, DR Congo almost immediately plunged into crisis with the assassination of the country's first Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba, in 1961.

The gut-churning tradedy in which several foreign actors; including the United States, Belgium and the United Nations were implicated, was a major setback for the young democracy.

The elimination of Lumumba, who was a symbol of progress and hope, knocked the country off the rails, effectively setting a terrible precedent of political fragility.

Following DR Congo's second deposition, which was carried out in 1965 by Lumumba's former chief military aide and infamous dictator, Mobutu Sese Seko, not only was President Joseph Kasa-Vubu ousted, but the country was also renamed Zaire.

The extravagant and self-indulgent Mobutu, whose iron-fisted rule lasted over three decades and was characterized by political repression, gross economic mismanagement and abject poverty, was eventually overthrown after a rebellion by rebel leader, Laurent-Désiré Kabila, during the First Congo war in 1997.

Apart from the country recovering its original name, the termination of Mobutu brought little change. Kabila's rule was like a rollercoaster ride through a minefield.

His government was equally unstable. Ethnic tensions and uncertainty prevailed, and, ultimately, the Second Congo war broke out almost as soon as he assumed office.

Moreover, the promise of prosperity turned out to be nothing more than empty talk.

The economy disintegrated as DR Congo got plundered of its mineral resources. Laurent Kabila's reign ended abruptly following his assassination and, Joseph Kabila, his son, replaced him in 2001.

In the country's first-ever peaceful political transition since 1960, President Felix Tshisekedi became DR Congo's fifth leader in 2019, taking over from Joseph Kabila who stepped down after serving two terms.

With the country's troubled past in context, it's not surprising that there have been a couple of attempts to topple Tshisekedi's government as well.

The foiled coup d'état of May 2024 is testament to the naughty habit of history repeating itself.

Whereas the coup leader, Christian Malanga, was neutralised, the incident still raised several questions about security and political stability in DR Congo.

It's the perfect storm of resource greed, weak governance and a splash of foreign intrusion. It's a complex situation that can't be solved with the simple wave of a magic wand, but perhaps with something a little more mystical.

In a country where uncertainty is a constant companion, DR Congo could certainly benefit significantly from the mystical gift that a man like Prophet Elvis Mbonye carries.

His unique perspective on the recent 19th May attempted coup sparked much curiosity and discussion in the region's political circles.

In a message he delivered in early January 2024, Mbonye shared detailed insights on what he said would be "a hit" specifically targeting President Tshisekedi.

The Prophet's remarkable ability to peek into the future could very well be the game-changer for a country that's incessantly embroiled in internal strife and unresolved ownership of its immense mineral wealth.

As DR Congo approaches the cusp of sixty-four years of independence, the aspiration to eliminate security threats and launch the country onto a path of sustainable peace and socio-economic development might not be a far-fetched dream anymore, especially with a possible solution like this hidden in plain sight.

