Africa: IGAD Scales Up Efforts to Enhance Food System Resilience

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), through its Agriculture and Environment Division, has intensified efforts to prioritize key areas of intervention to boost food systems resilience in the livestock sector, particularly in pastoral areas.

This move is crucial as the livestock sector supports millions of people, especially in arid and semi-arid regions, by providing income, food, and employment, particularly for pastoralist communities.

Livestock and livestock products are significant export commodities for IGAD countries, contributing to foreign exchange earnings.

Ensuring food security has long been a priority for both governmental and non-governmental agencies, particularly in the pastoral areas of the IGAD region.

In a region that experiences semi-arid conditions, poor harvests, and limited pasture for animals during dry spells, IGAD has convened a consultative meeting in Entebbe to identify and prioritize key areas of intervention in food systems resilience, with a focus on livestock.

Food systems resilience in pastoral areas remains one of the top priorities for IGAD.

"Furthermore, it is our strong belief that the areas of engagement of ISTVS, as indicated in its establishment protocol, are in line with the Program Development Objectives of the World Bank-supported Food Systems Resilience program in Eastern and Southern Africa, part of which is being implemented by IGAD," said Daher Elmi, Director of Agriculture and Environment Division at IGAD.

Dr. William Ssendaula, Senior Veterinary Officer-Veterinary Public Health at Uganda's Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), highlighted the holistic approach to addressing common challenges facing the region.

"IGAD has supported member states (Uganda) in a number of programs for quite a while and appreciates the efforts rendered to address climate issues, livestock challenges, and trade. As you are aware, food security is a key pillar in a stable community."

"Humans and animals need access to hazard-free food, adequate, nutritious, and balanced food to meet their production capabilities," Dr. Ssendaula added.

He also revealed that Uganda boasts a stable country with a rich food basket and a substantial livestock sector comprising over 15 million cattle, 17.4 million goats, 5 million sheep, 7.1 million pigs, and over 82 million poultry.

However, despite the high population of livestock, Uganda still faces challenges, many of which are barriers to trade within and on international markets.

These challenges include transboundary animal diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), brucellosis, and conditions like aflatoxins.

The government of Uganda has increased efforts to promote agro-industrialization by supporting farmers with vaccines and equipment for processing livestock and livestock products to improve market access.

Considering the importance of livestock to the people and the economy in the region, and recognizing that the IGAD secretariat was instructed by the Council of Ministers at the 33rd Ordinary session held in Djibouti in December 2009 to identify and support a dryland training institution, IGAD adopted and transformed the Sheikh Technical Veterinary School and Reference Center into a specialized institution.

ISTVS focuses on providing training, supporting livestock development and export-oriented trade, exposing veterinary professionals to innovations, and offering up-to-date technical advice to policymakers in the livestock and veterinary industry within the region.

By prioritizing these efforts, IGAD aims to enhance the resilience of food systems in pastoral areas, ensuring sustainable development and food security for millions of people in the region