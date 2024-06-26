Uganda: Bombo Military Hospital Welcomes New Director

Col Dr. Ronald Nangamba has officially handed over the leadership of the General Military Hospital Bombo to Col Dr. Norbert Kabugo in a ceremony held at the Land Force Headquarters in Bombo.

Maj Gen Dr. Ambrose Musinguzi, Joint Staff - Health Services, presided over the event, commending Col Dr. Nangamba for his dedicated service and significant contributions to the hospital's development.

He urged the incoming director, Col Dr. Kabugo, to forge partnerships with other medical institutions and enhance the hospital's facilities to minimize patient referrals.

During his farewell address, Col Dr. Nangamba expressed his gratitude to the UPDF leadership for their support throughout his tenure.

Col Dr. Kabugo, in his acceptance speech, pledged to build upon his predecessor's work to address the hospital's various challenges.

Prior to the handover ceremony, Maj Gen Dr. Musinguzi toured the hospital's newly constructed and renovated departments, including an oxygen plant, an intensive care unit, a central medical store, a children's ward, a Bio-Medical Department, and other facilities still under construction.

The event was attended by Brig Gen Patrick Ocen, Deputy Joint Staff Health Services, Brig Gen James Kiyengo, Director of Medical Services, as well as senior and junior officers and medical staff.