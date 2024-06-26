Tunis, June 26 — Temperatures are expected to rise sharply on Thursday in most regions, the National Institute of Meteorology (French: INM) said, reaching 7 to 13 degrees Celsius above seasonal average.

Highs are expected to range between 39°C and 45°C, possibly hitting 47°C in some areas in the southwest, and 32°C and 36°C in the far north and eastern coasts.

Temperatures are expected to drop as of Friday in most regions, with the exception of the southwest where temperatures will remain high, before heating up again during the weekend.

Sirocco blows are also expected.

(Sirocco is described by Britannica as a warm, humid wind occurring over the northern Mediterranean Sea and southern Europe , where it blows from the south or southeast and brings uncomfortably humid air. - allAfrica editor)