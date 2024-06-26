Uganda House, a commercial building on Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi's Central Business District, was vandalised and set ablaze during protests in Kenya.

While the incident caused extensive property damage, no fatalities or serious injuries were reported.

Recently, the sighting of a police riot truck in Kenya led some Kenyans to speculate that Uganda was aiding the Kenyan government in suppressing the riots.

This speculation suggested that the building was targeted by protesters for this reason.

However, the Uganda Police have denied these allegations.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga on Monday refuted claims that a Uganda police truck was involved in quelling protests in Kenya.

He clarified that the truck, seen in video footage amidst protesters in Nakuru, was actually transporting a Uganda police fire truck back to Uganda for repairs.

"The allegations are false and malicious propaganda," said Enanga.

He explained that the fire truck, belonging to the Masaka CPS Fire and Rescue Department, had developed a mechanical problem in April 2024 and was sent to Nairobi for repairs.

A source within the government told the Nile Post that there was speculation about the building being targeted, but emphasised that investigations were still ongoing.

In a statement earlier, Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned the incident.

He noted that the six-floor building, recently refurbished and slated for reopening on June 28, was undergoing renovations.

Only the ground floor housed commercial tenants, while other floors, including the previously occupied Consular Office, were vacant for renovations.

"We commend the Nairobi Fire Department for putting out the fire," said Waiswa.

He also confirmed that no diplomatic or consular staff were present in the building at the time of the fire.

Waiswa reaffirmed Uganda's strong diplomatic relations with Kenya and condemned the violence.

"We support peaceful demonstrations as a democratic right, but we condemn in the strongest terms violence that leads to the destruction of property and loss of lives," he stated.

Authorities called for calm and urged against premature conclusions.

Kenya is currently gripped by nationwide protests against proposed tax hikes, culminating in Tuesday's "total shutdown" of the country.

The protests quickly turned violent as police used tear gas and live rounds on demonstrators.

Last week, Kenyan government scrapped some tax increases, including a proposed 16% value-added tax on bread, along with taxes on motor vehicles, vegetable oil, and mobile money transfers.

However, these concessions have not been enough to quell protests amid the rising cost of living.

The controversy over the budget follows other revenue-raising measures introduced by the country's President William Ruto, including increased taxes for healthcare and low-cost housing.

Several leaders have since condemned the government's use of force against peaceful demonstrators, which has resulted in several deaths.