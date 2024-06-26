Six schools participated in the event held at Wambwa Primary School: Bukonde Secondary School, Bukasakya Primary School, Mabale Primary School, Musoto Primary School, Watsemba Primary School, and Wambwa Primary School.

Schools in Mbale City, Uganda, participated in a unique competition aimed at promoting good sanitation and hygiene practices. The "Keep Clean" campaign, funded by WaterAid Uganda, utilized WASH (Water Sanitation and Hygiene) Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD) to engage students and spread awareness.

Six schools participated in the event held at Wambwa Primary School: Bukonde Secondary School, Bukasakya Primary School, Mabale Primary School, Musoto Primary School, Watsemba Primary School, and Wambwa Primary School.

Students showcased their talents and understanding of WASH principles through various categories like drama, original compositions, creative dance, and poetry. All the activities were designed to educate their peers and communities about the importance of sanitation and hygiene.

Mr Washaka Stephen, the Head Teacher of Musoto Primary School, highlighted the MDD competition's effectiveness in promoting behavioural change. He believes these activities not only encourage hygiene practices but also help students develop their talents, shaping a brighter future. He expressed his gratitude to WaterAid for the WASH program.

Ms. Doreen Nalyongo, the Regional Coordinator for WaterAid Uganda in Mbale, emphasized that the MDD competition goes beyond mere competition. It serves as a powerful communication tool, allowing students to share WASH messages with their communities. WaterAid, along with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders, is committed to promoting hygiene in Mbale schools through such creative behavioural change campaigns.

The Inspector of Schools for Mbale City, Mr. Wangwe Moses, commended WaterAid for their WASH program and pledged their continued support. He emphasized the importance of monitoring these projects to ensure their long-term sustainability.

This innovative MDD competition demonstrates how creative approaches can effectively engage students and promote essential sanitation and hygiene practices within schools and communities.