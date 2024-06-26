Kenya: Ruto Withdraws Finance Bill After Protesters Shot Dead

President William Ruto withdrew Kenya's controversial Finance Bill a day after more than 10 protesters were shot dead during demonstrations in the streets of Kenya.

"There is a need for us as a nation to pick from here and go into the future. And I am therefore proposing that because we have gotten rid of the Finance Bill 2024, it is necessary for us to have a conversation as a nation going forward. How do we manage the affairs of the country together?" Ruto said during a live television broadcast.

Addressing the nation, Ruto said: "I concede." He will not sign the bill into law, he told Kenyans.

Ruto said his offer of an engagement with young Kenyans, "our sons and daughters", still stands - to listen to their views, proposals, concerns, and what they think the government can do better. He also said he will discuss the country's debt challenges with civil society and religious organisations.

"This will be on matters contained in the Bill, and matters that the people of Kenya have canvassed in the conversation that has been going on," Ruto said in his televised address to the nation.

Speaking about the protests in which several people were shot dead by police officers, he said: "I did promise the country that there would be no extrajudicial killings going forward, and ever since I came into office, there's not been one incident of the same. Those who were kidnapped have since been found in police custody, and those who were already processed were released.

"Six people lost their lives yesterday, and it is very unfortunate. There is a framework that will make sure that those 6 Kenyans will be accounted for."

