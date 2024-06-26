Eritrea: Italian Delegation Visits Various Development Sites

Asmara, June 25, 2024 - The senior Italian delegation, led by Minister Adolfo Urso and including CEOs of various companies, visited various development sites in Dubarwa sub-zone, as well as the railway station and repair workshop in Asmara.

The delegation, accompanied by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of Economic Affairs of the PFDJ, and Mr. Nesredin Mohammed-Saleh, Minister of Trade and Industry, toured the Misilam Dam and associated agricultural infrastructure in Halhale.

Maj. Kibreab Abraham, Manager of Livestock and Crops Corporation, briefed the delegation on the dam's significance, its water storage capacity, milk and byproducts production activities, and the agro-industry project being developed in the area.

The delegation also visited the Asmara Glass Factory that was established during the Italian colonialism and the railway station and repair workshop in Asmara that was built in 1911. During their visit the delegation was provided briefings by experts.

Likewise, Minister Amina Nurhusein, Minister of Health, met and held talks with members of the delegation and Director of Telemedicine at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, Dr. Gabriele Rumi and discussed on modalities of bilateral cooperation and partnership in the medical sector.

In the afternoon hours, the Italian delegation visited Dolce Vita textile factory and Asmara House Project that is under construction. During the visit the delegation was provided briefing on the background of the project, the employment opportunity that it has created and future program. The delegation also visited the historic building of Cinema Asmara.