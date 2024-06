National carrier EgyptAir said that starting on Wednesday 26/6/2024, 22 flights will be operated to transport pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Egypt and other countries; 8 Jeddah-Cairo, and two Jeddah-Conakry.

In a statement, the company said it will also operate Jeddah-Bamako, Jeddah-Burg el Arab, as well as Taif-Cairo, in addition to 9 Medina-Cairo flights