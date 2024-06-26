Kenya: U.S. Senator Chris Coons Warns Kenya Against Violence Amid Finance Bill Protests

Nairobi — United States Senator Chris Coons has voiced concerns over the violence witnessed during the anti-Finance Bill protests held on Tuesday.

The senator, who commended Kenya for its democratic values, urged for a peaceful resolution and an end to the violence.

The police have been accused of brutality during Tuesday's protests, which were held by youths both in the capital and across various parts of the country.

The unrest left more than 20 people dead and hundreds injured, with at least 50 others arrested. The protests, which began last week, culminated on Tuesday when demonstrators stormed Parliament following the bill's passage, resulting in violent scenes unprecedented in independent Kenya.

By Wednesday, businesses in Nairobi and other parts of the country were counting their losses, with many shops looted or burnt. In Nairobi, City Hall and the Supreme Court were set on fire before the blazes were extinguished, but many businesses in the Central Business District were not as fortunate, as mobs descended on them.

"The police must exercise restraint when managing demonstrations and uphold basic human rights. Kenya has worked hard to build its democracy. I encourage all sides to restore peace and respect the rule of law," Senator Coons urged.

Coons emphasized that violence should not be entertained during a country's democratic processes. "I'm heartsick about developments in Kenya. Of course, the Kenyan people have the right to peacefully protest government policies that directly impact their well-being, but violence has no place in the democratic process," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since Tuesday, there has been mounting pressure from leaders, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga, urging President William Ruto not to sign the bill and to listen to the people instead. On Wednesday, President Ruto heeded these calls and announced that he was sending the bill back to Parliament for further amendments.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed concerns about the violence in Kenya and urged restraint. "He is saddened by the reports of deaths and injuries, including those of journalists and medical personnel," a statement from his office said.

Guterres emphasized the importance of upholding the right to peaceful demonstrations. "The Secretary-General urges the Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint and calls for all demonstrations to remain peaceful," the statement added.

The unfolding events highlight the significant tension and unrest in Kenya as citizens voice their discontent with the controversial Finance Bill. The call for dialogue and peaceful resolution from international figures underscores the need for a measured approach to address the grievances and restore calm in the country.