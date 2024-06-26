Kenya: City Hall to Bear Morgue, Hospital Expenses From Tuesday Riot As 12 Lay Dead

26 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — City Hall has committed to clear hospital expenses for injured protestors laying in county-run hospitals and meet morgue expenses for twelve bodies.

Health Executive Committee Member Susan Silantoi made the undertaking as human rights groups suggested more unreported deaths following the chaotic breach of Parliament during Tuesday's anti-Finance Bill (2024) protest.

Silantoi said City Hall had confirmed six bodies at City Mortuary and a similar number at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

"The 12 were received yesterday by the respective mortuary attendants in the respective facilities," she stated.

The County Executive further confirmed that at least 51 people were treated at county hospitals and discharged.

However, she said, three people were still admitted at Mbagathi Hospital and seven at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

"Some who were received had soft tissue injuries and were treated and released; however, the ten (10), three (3) at Mbagathi and seven (7) at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, are responding positively to treatment," Silantoi confirmed.

Nairobi County, together with other stakeholders, had set up two camps at Holy Family Basilica and Jamia Mall, where the injured were given first aid.

Serious cases were rushed to various county hospitals.

The County stationed five ambulances and twelve medics who worked with those deployed by different organisations to help the injured get treatment on time.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.