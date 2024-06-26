Kenya: 'People Are Taking to the Streets Because They Are Desperate'

Nairobi — "It was a real popular protest, initially peaceful, even if provocateurs and thugs mingled with the demonstrators", Father Alfonso Poppi, of the Priestly Fraternity of the Missionaries of St. Charles Borromeo, from Nairobi told Fides. In the Kenyan capital yesterday, June 25, protests against the new finance law (see Fides 25/6/2024) led to violent riots, while demonstrators managed to enter parliament and the governor's office. According to hospital reports, at least 13 people died in the clashes with the police.

"Now the situation seems to be calm again," reports Father Alfonso. "It should be emphasized that for the first time, the Kenyan people have not taken to the streets at the behest of a political leader, but spontaneously, following calls on social media." "People are really desperate because of the high cost of living and the new taxes in the Finance Bill only worsen the situation." "People feel betrayed by President William Ruto, who made miraculous promises about job creation during the election campaign. But they also feel betrayed by the opposition MPs who voted for the Finance Bill. That's why the people, especially the youth, have decided to take matters into their own hands and take to the streets," says Father Alfonso.

"The people's anger is exacerbated by rampant corruption, which leads to taxpayers' money being wasted on luxury goods that benefit the 'commoners'," the missionary continued. "The attack on parliament, even if it was carried out with the help of criminal elements, is a symbol of the despair arising from the rift between the population and a ruling class that is perceived as corrupt and indifferent to the fate of ordinary people."

The situation is well illustrated by the message read out live on television by the bishops entitled "God save our beloved country".

"The Finance Bill 2024-2025 has elicited negative reactions from Kenyans. If passed in its current form, it will cause additional suffering to many families who are already suffering the consequences of the previous Finance Bill 2023-2024," the bishops write. "The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has recently formally expressed its concerns about the Finance Bill to the Government and we welcome that important amendments have been made to the Bill. However, we believe that other important demands have not been addressed. We emphasize that if every Kenyan has to pay taxes, the government should not tax citizens excessively." "There is no denying what is meant by over-taxation: the country is bleeding dry and we therefore call on the government to reflect on the issue with the seriousness it deserves," the Bishops' Conference emphasizes.

Recalling the predominantly youthful participants in the protest, the bishops say they "understand why Generation Z has taken to the streets to express their anger at the government. The new generation is experiencing the negative impact that excessive taxes have on their lives. The government needs to face the burning truth that families are suffering tremendously. Young people have reached a point where they are expressing their anger at the government's insensitivity to unjustified taxes that are driving up the cost of living," he said. "The government must listen to the suffering of citizens. Ignoring them only means increasing tensions in the country and plunging the youth and citizens into despair. We call on the President to listen to the voice of the many suffering people and to respond concretely to the current situation caused by the financial law," they concluded.