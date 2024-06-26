Kenya: Azimio Threatens Court Action If Government Excesses On Demonstrators Continue

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja coalition has threatened to move to court if government excesses against demonstrators continue.

Co-Principal Kalonzo Musyoka claimed that over 200 Kenyans lost their lives while protesting across the country but we have not independently verified his claims.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), 22 people were killed in Nairobi, Isiolo, Mombasa and Kakamega while 300 were injured and 50 others were arrested.

The military was deployed to assist the police in restoring order on Tuesday evening, following reports of extensive shooting in several city estates, particularly Juja and Githurai.

"We demand an end to the Gestapo/SS-like abductions, killings, and the immediate release of all abductees. As Azimio, we will fight to defend the Constitution of Kenya. We shall also be challenging the unlawful actions of William Ruto and his murderous regime," Musyoka stated.

The young Kenyans were demonstrating against the Finance Bill 2024, forcing President William Ruto to drop it.

The Wiper Leader criticized President Ruto's national address, where he described Tuesday's violent chaos as treasonous and vowed a firm response to restore normalcy. Ruto asserted that the chaos was orchestrated and funded by unnamed individuals aiming to destabilize the country.

"Ruto never condoled the fallen and their families and instead congratulated the brute police for killing innocent and unarmed protesters. This was in the same fashion he did last year where 75 Kenyans were killed during the Maandamano, and he congratulated the police for 'a job well done,"' Musyoka stated.

Musyoka pushed for the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 until conclusive dialogue is held to address the grievances raised by Kenyans. Demonstrations against the Finance Bill began last week, led by Generation Z activists, who planned a week-long series of protests. These started with an Occupy Parliament event and included intentions to march to State House later in the week.

Ruto dropped the Bill following mounting pressure from leaders including former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga who called for consultations.

"Without these first steps, nobody should imagine that the current situation is going away any time soon, and nobody must imagine that Kenyans will sit back and watch police butcher their children in defense of policies whose consequences are pervasive," Odinga said.

In his address to the nation, President Ruto described Tuesday's chaos as treasonous and vowed a tough response to restore normalcy in the country. He asserted that the events were orchestrated and funded by unnamed individuals aiming to destabilize the country. "We shall provide a full and expeditious response to the treasonous events," Ruto stated, assuring the nation of the government's determination to secure the country. He also issued a stern warning: "I hereby put on notice the financiers of violence and anarchy."

The protests, which began last week, reached a climax on Tuesday when demonstrators stormed Parliament following the bill's passage. The violent scenes resulted in several deaths and injuries, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for restraint from both local and international leaders.

By Wednesday, businesses in Nairobi and other parts of the country were counting their losses, with many shops looted or burnt. In Nairobi, City Hall and the Supreme Court were set on fire before the blazes were extinguished, but many businesses in the Central Business District were not as fortunate, as mobs descended on them.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed concerns about the violence in Kenya and urged restraint. "He is saddened by the reports of deaths and injuries, including those of journalists and medical personnel," a statement from his office said.

Guterres emphasized the importance of upholding the right to peaceful demonstrations. "The Secretary-General urges the Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint and calls for all demonstrations to remain peaceful," the statement added.

The unfolding events highlight the significant tension and unrest in Kenya as citizens voice their discontent with the controversial Finance Bill. The call for dialogue and peaceful resolution from international figures underscores the need for a measured approach to address the grievances and restore calm in the country.