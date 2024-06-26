Tunisia: Approved Private Agricultural Investment Down 9.6 Percent End of May

26 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The value of private agricultural investments approved by the Agricultural Investment Promotion Agency (French: APIA) fell 9.6% to TND 118.9 million during the first five months of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, reads a report published Wednesday by APIA.

Compared with the first 5 months of the 2018-2022 period, private agricultural investment edged down 53.5%, helping create 960 permanent jobs.

Approved investments for young people stood at TND 17.3 million. Approved investment operations for communitarian companies totalled TND 1.3 million, while investments with foreign participation amounted to TND 3.5 million against TND 0.3 million during the first five months of 2023.

A total of TND 39.1 million in subsidies was allocated for approved investments, that is 32.9% of the investment volume. Subsidies for the acquisition of agricultural equipment stood at TND 14.4 million (44.8% of all subsidies).

The credit rate fell to 27%. Approved investments in photovoltaic equipment rose to TND 3.3 million with TND 1.7 million in subsidies.

Regional development investments shrank to TND 4.4 million compared with TND 5.2 million in the first five months of 2023.

Grant Committees approved 11 land loans worth TND 1.6 million down from 19 worth TND 3.1 million in 2023. These loans are expected to help include 84 hectares of land into the economic cycle.

Private agricultural investments reported over the first five months of 2024 amounted to TND 604.7 million, down 7% on the same period in 2023, and up 0.6% compared with the first 5 months of the 2018-2022 period.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.