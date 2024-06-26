Zimbabwe: Dance-Drama to Highlight Mental Health Challenges

Harare's Theatre in the Park will early next month host a dance-drama that will address mental health challenges among the youth.

Titled "Mental Explosion", the play will run from July 3-5.

It is co-produced by Peter Churu and Jameel O'hucks, while the director is Patrick Tembo.

The dance-drama, which comes at a time when the emotional, psychological and social well-being of youngsters is at stake, is set to attract hordes of fans.

Not only does the play address solutions to some of the challenges young people are grappling with, but it is set to give them hope that they can weather the storms.

According to the producers, "Mental Explosion" has come as a "painkiller" to youngsters desperate for solutions in life.

"The youth have so many questions and are finding little or no answers. The world they inhabit is full of challenges.

"Facing serious battles against drugs and other substances, dysfunctional family units, the youth are in desperate need of healing," reads the dance-drama synopsis.

The producers have used dance and music to highlight the mental health crisis.

They want to create engagement and send the message vividly through the two mediums -- dance and music -- that are known for their wide appeal to a diverse range of audiences.

"Devastated by mental health challenges, music and dance become the only palatable opium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is a poignant exploration of today's urban conundrum and how urban popular culture seeks to enlighten and illuminate this new world order.

"Can the responsible authorities sit and pay attention as the young people speak?" asked the producers.

Fans will have to fork out US$3 for all the plays, starting at 6 pm.

Over the years, mental health issues have been taking their toll on young people, who are desperate for answers in these challenging times.

Boredom has led some young people to engage in drug abuse, while others are now suffering from stress-related ailments such as depression.

Campaigns to address these issues are being held at the national level, while individuals and some volunteers have been playing their part in addressing mental health issues.

Mental health challenges have been blamed for the spike in murder cases, suicide, and gender-based violence, which have claimed many lives.

Theatre is one of the mediums, along with music and dance, used to address such national issues.

Stakeholders can't wait for "Mental Explosion" to run at Theatre in the Park.

With Churu's expertise in performance arts, theatre lovers are in for a treat as he hardly disappoints.