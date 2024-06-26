Zimbabwe: Fight Against Drug Abuse Targets Marginalised Communities, Schools

Patience Choto — Zimbabwe will today join the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

This will coincide with the launch of the drug and substance abuse action plan President Mnangagwa.

Commemorations will this year run under the theme "The evidence is clear: invest in prevention."

At a time when the country is fighting the effects of climate change, drug abuse has been an escalating concern that has seeped into society, causing widespread disruption.

In a society where drugs are increasingly seen as a default solution amidst social problems, the number of individuals, particularly youth, involved in substance use or misuse has steadily risen over time.

To tackle the growing menace of drug and substance abuse, particularly in marginalised communities, the Government has intensified its campaign by strengthening the existing Inter-Ministerial Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse.

This reinvigorated effort is aimed at penetrating the most peripheral areas of the country, leveraging partnerships that can provide comprehensive coverage and support.

The urgency of the situation was underscored in a recent interview with the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe.

The minister emphasised the Government's resolve to crack down on illegal drugs, substances, and illicit alcohol across the nation.

"In marginalised areas, we are reaching the peripherals by engaging communities, and in those communities, we have church leaders, whether it is Christianity or Islam. It is all-inclusive. We are encouraging church leaders, pastors, bishops, and the rest of the church to include anti-drug abuse messages when they preach, because the problem of drug and substance abuse is affecting the entire community," said Minister Kazembe.

This approach signifies a holistic strategy, recognising that combating drug abuse requires a multifaceted effort. By integrating various community leaders and influencers, the Government is working on fostering a collective sense of responsibility and action against this pervasive issue.

The inter-Ministerial committee's initiatives are designed to connect with every part of the country using diverse platforms.

One of the key strategies involves the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, which directly engages school children through specially tailored programmes.

Minister Kazembe revealed that there were programmes to reach out to each and every point through different platforms, including the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as they address learners through various programmes.

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community Small and Medium Enterprise Development is also spreading out the message against drug and substance abuse when they conduct programmes throughout the country in every district and ward.

This strategic alignment of various ministries underscores a coordinated effort to address the issue from multiple angles. The inclusion of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development; for instance, highlights the recognition that drug abuse impacts not just individuals, but families and communities at large.

The ministry's programmes are crucial in disseminating preventive messages and offering support to those affected.

Moreover, the Government is focusing on youth empowerment through entrepreneurship programmes.

By providing young people with the skills and opportunities to create sustainable livelihoods, the aim is to steer them away from the temptations and dangers of drug abuse.

For example, the re-introduction of the national youth service, now rebranded as Youth Service in Zimbabwe, will inculcate a culture of service by supporting youths to participate constructively in nation building activities.

This preventative measure addresses one of the root causes of substance abuse -- lack of economic opportunity.

These initiatives are crucial in eradicating the pervasive issue of drug and substance abuse among the youth.

The inter-ministerial committee's' proactive approach underscores its commitment to safeguard the well-being of young people nationwide.

By integrating comprehensive support systems and preventive strategies, into both community and school settings, authorities aim to curb the troubling trend of drug misuse and promote a healthier future for our youth.

The significance of this approach cannot be overstated. Schools are a critical frontline in the battle against drug abuse. They are not only educational institutions but also social hubs where preventive education can have a profound impact. Engaging students early and providing them with knowledge about the dangers of drugs can help in building a generation that is better equipped to make informed choices.

A recent report from the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has highlighted a concerning trend: the spread of illegal drug consumption in both urban and rural schools. According to the report, 57,1 percent of learners aged between 13 and 19 years are reportedly abusing drugs. This statistic is a stark reminder of the urgency and scale of the problem.

In response, the church has also welcomed the collaboration with the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

Council of Churches in Africa (CCA) leader Archbishop Rocky Moyo emphasised the church's role in this collective effort.

"The prevalence of drug and substance abuse among the youth in the country has now reached alarming and unprecedented levels. As the Church, we are conscientising youths and teaching them the drastic effects of drug abuse. We welcome the collaborative efforts between the Government and other stakeholders, including the church, in fighting this crisis," he said.

The inclusion of religious institutions in this campaign is pivotal.

Churches and mosques are not just places of worship but are also central community hubs.

Their leaders are trusted voices who can influence public opinion and behaviour. By integrating anti-drug messages into their teachings, they can play a crucial role in altering perceptions and behaviours at a grassroots level.

Government's escalated efforts to curb drug and substance abuse in marginalised communities represent a commendable and necessary action.

By bolstering the inter-Ministerial Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse with diverse partnerships, the Government is demonstrating a commitment to a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to this crisis.

Collaboration between various ministries, educational institutions, and religious organisations is vital. Each brings unique strengths and outreach capabilities, ensuring that the message of prevention and the support systems reach every corner of the country.

As the statistics show, the battle is far from over, but with continued, concerted efforts, there is hope for a future where the youth are protected from the scourge of drug and substance abuse.