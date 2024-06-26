Zimbabwe: Cabinet Briefing - Country Records Highest Winter Wheat Hectarage in History

Cabinet received and noted an update on the 2023/24 Summer Crops Marketing, Food Security Outlook to March 2025 and 2024 Winter Cereals Plan, as presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr AJ Masuka.

Maize and traditional grains intake by the Grain Marketing Board for the season is estimated at 210 000 tonnes, based mainly on the projected 150 000 metric tonnes deliveries from the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) and 60 000 tonnes deliveries from the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) contracted farmers. To date, the GMB grain intake is 9 290. The projected wheat intake is also 300 000 tonnes, largely based on the 60 000 hectares funded under the ARDA facility.

The private sector has since the commencement of the grain marketing season on April 1, 2024 imported about 168 000 tonnes of maize as well as 17 000 tonnes of wheat, giving a cumulative total of 185 000 tonnes of grains.

To boost maize reserves, the private sector has indicated a capacity to import 1 000 000 tonnes as part of efforts to mitigate the effect of the drought experienced during the 2023/24 agricultural season. Maize imports of 300 000 tonnes by Government of Zimbabwe are expected to start arriving this month. To date, Government has distributed 53 826 tonnes of grain under the social welfare programme.

The cotton marketing season commenced on June 6, 2024, and will end on July 6, 2024. The eight registered contractors, namely: Alliance Ginneries; Agri-Value Chain; Cottco; Innovation Cotton; New Cotton Company; ShawashAgri; Southern Cotton Company; and the Zimbabwe Cotton Consortium will only be allowed to buy seed cotton once they have finished paying farmers for deliveries made in the last season and when all grade differential payments have been made. There are 647 common buying points across the country, and the minimum seed cotton prices are: US$0,43/kg for grade A; US$0,39/kg for grade B; US$0,36/kg for grade C; and US$0,32/kg for grade D. Payments to farmers shall be split as 75 percent US$ and 25 percent ZiG. As at June 24, 2024, about 7,9 million kilogrammes of cotton had been marketed.

A total 203,3 million kilogrammes of tobacco had been sold as of June 20, 2024 at an average price of US$3,46/kg this season, representing a 24,7 percent decrease in sales volume compared to the same period in 2023, when 270 million kilogrammes were sold at an average price of US$3,01/kg. The price of tobacco at auction floors increased by 25 percent, from US$2,89/kg in 2023 to US$3,61/kg in 2024.

At contract floors, the price also increased by 15 percent, from US$3/kg in 2023 to US$3,45/kg in 2024, with 38 percent of the tobacco marketed in 2024 having been traded through decentralised sales floors. It is also worth noting that about 86 million kilogrammes of tobacco have been exported at an average price of US$5,57/kg, compared to 69 million kilogrammes exported during the same period in 2023 at an average price of US$5,37/kg. Whereas, a cumulative 59 percent of the tobacco exports have been to the Far East, largely China.

In terms of the winter season production plan, the nation is advised that, to date, a total of 6 449 hectares of barley have been planted against a target of 7 000 hectares, from which the projected harvest is 42 000 tonnes. The wheat planting deadline was June 14, 2024 and 121 982 hectares had been planted, surpassing the targeted area of 120 000 hectares by 2 percent. This is the highest planting in the country in history. Cabinet highlights that 16 wheat production enablers which include power, water, seed, fertiliser, fuel, farmer outstanding payments, finance, coordination, monitoring and evaluation, migratory pests, mechanisation, chemicals, insurance, land issues, infrastructure, security/theft, and policy and the regulatory environment are being tracked on a weekly basis in order to ensure that productivity is maximised. To that end, wheat farmers' clusters have been submitted to ZESA and ZINWA for ring fencing of electricity and water in the major wheat growing districts.

REPORT ON THE FOOD DEFICIT MITIGATION STRATEGY AND URBAN CASH TRANSFER PROGRAMME

Cabinet received and noted a report on the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy and Urban Transfer Programme as presented by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable July Moyo.

There has been a significant improvement in the distribution of grain throughout the country from the previous week.

As at June 22, 2024, a total of 46 494, 52 tonnes of grain had been distributed, with beneficiaries receiving a three months allocation. The distribution of grain for the vulnerable and food insecure people by province since the beginning of the blitz in May 2024 is as follows:

Manicaland, 6 894,64 tonnes;

Mashonaland Central, 5 524,25 tonnes;

Mashonaland East, 4 935,55 tonnes;

Mashonaland West, 5 719,83 tonnes;

Masvingo, 9 149,49 tonnes;

Matabeleland North, 2 827,50 tonnes;

Matabeleland South, 4 542,27 tonnes; and

Midlands, 6 926,81 tonnes

Regarding the Zunde RaMambo/Isiphala Senkosi, a total 2 588,29 tonnes had been collected to date across all provinces.

Would like to highlight that all provinces have mapped the urban population that will receive cash under the Urban Cash for Cereal programme and disbursement will commence in the near future.

UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF THE HARARE WASTE MANAGEMENT

Cabinet received and approved an update on the proposed privatisation of the Harare waste management, as presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable D Garwe.

Would like to highlight that, in terms of the 2nd and 3rd schedules of the Urban Councils Act, Harare City Council is obliged to remove and treat effluent, refuse, and human waste within council area. Despite the Harare City Council levying and collecting rates for the purpose of waste management and having adequate legislative provisions to support such functions and operations, it has continuously failed to provide functional systems for solid waste management.

The failure is evidenced by the existence of heaps of uncollected garbage and mushrooming illegal dumpsites all over the city. The Harare City Council has also formally requested that the Central Government take over the collection of solid waste management, citing the local authority's inability to perform the mandate as expected.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is now working on putting in place functional systems, companies and institutions to collect refuse.

2024 VOLUNTARY NATIONAL REVIEW REPORT

Cabinet considered and approved the 2024 voluntary national review report which was presented by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on behalf of the Honourable Vice President KCD Mohadi, the chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Social Services and Poverty Eradication.

The voluntary national review is a progress review of the country's implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The report indicates that Zimbabwe has made tremendous strides in aligning to Sustainable Development Goals within the global and regional frameworks.

The country is guided by Vision 2030, and has a comprehensive governance and coordination framework, which ensures alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF (2022-2026).

Zimbabwe conducted its third voluntary national review to evaluate implementation of all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) utilising a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society approach.

The voluntary national review also assessed children's views on 6 key SDGs (1,2,3,4,5 and 16) that affect children in 5 select provinces, namely: Manicaland, Matabeleland South, Harare, Mashonaland West and Midlands. The report provides insights on poverty alleviation, education, healthcare, gender equality and violence reduction, with recommendations thereto stressing universal access to education and healthcare as well as gender equality and protection.

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT OF FLOATING PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT ON LAKE KARIBA

Cabinet received and noted an update on the Proposed Development of Floating Photovoltaic Power Plant on Lake Kariba, as presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr A.J. Masuka.

Cabinet advises that the current power imports range from 0 to 500MW daily, costing the country so much money. The country's aspiration to become an upper-middle-income society requires increased and affordable electricity to power the envisioned accelerated development in all sectors of the economy.

The demand forecast for electricity is over 5 000MW by 2030, and the development of new and additional generation capacity by both the public and private sectors is very critical and important.

In December 2023, an unsolicited bid was received from an energy company proposing to invest US$600 to US$850 million to develop an 800MW floating solar photovoltaic power plant on Lake Kariba, in Mashonaland West province. This complementary and contributory renewable energy project into the power generation system is aligned with the National Renewable Energy Policy of 2019.

Cabinet wishes to advise that a grid impact assessment led to the approval of a 600MW floating solar photovoltaic power plant on Lake Kariba based on consideration for grid stability and the risk of concentration of generation at one power station location. The development of the plant will be phased to complement the Kariba South hydro power station.

The first phase of 150MW capacity is envisioned to be commissioned in 2025. Phase two of 300MW capacity and Phase three of 150MW capacity will be implemented in 2026 and 2027 respectively. A 25-year operating lease was signed and land survey was also completed in February 2024. The power generation licence for the energy company is being processed.

Zimbabwe has abundant lakes and dams, which could be considered sites for future renewable energy investments and similar projects on these lakes and dams are fully supported given that the generation of power through water-mounted solar photovoltaic cells is 5-15 percent more efficient than similar projects on land.

PROGRESS REPORTS ON THE FIRST 100-DAY CYCLE OF 2024

Cabinet received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the First 100-Day Cycle of 2024, as presented by the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities; and the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

6.1 The Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Honourable Zhemu Soda reported progress on projects under his purview as follows:

i. Construction of the Dzivarasekwa Flats in Harare province has been completed and awaits commissioning;

ii. Construction of the Marondera flats in Mashonaland East is at 90 percent of completion;

iii. Construction of civil servants houses at Lupane in Matabeleland North has been completed and an application for electricity connection has been initiated;

iv. The regularisation of informal stands at Lupane in Matabeleland North is at 65 percent of completion; procurement of cement, paint and aggregates is in progress;

v. Construction of 17 core houses and ablutions at the Binga Housing project is 100 percent complete;

vi. Construction of 4x4 storey blocks of flats and a Waiting Mothers Shelter at Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe Mutawatawa in Mashonaland East is ongoing;

vii. Construction of the Dzivarasekwa civil works (roads, sewer and water) has been completed;

viii. The redevelopment of stalled buildings at Beitbridge is at 61 percent complete;

ix. the Bluffhill (Mashview gardens) project involving the construction of cluster houses, and facilitated by the Ministry is expected to be completed by June 2024;

x. The servicing of residential stands at Hopeville in Bulawayo has been completed; and

xi. The servicing of 24 medium density residential stands at Old Windsor Park, Ruwa has been completed.

6.2 The Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife,Honourable Dr. Sithembiso Nyoni reported progress on projects under her purview as follows:

i. Seedlings were distributed to local communities and planted in the Mavuradonha wilderness in Mavuradonha District, Mashonaland Central Province;

ii. People were trained in bee keeping, bee hive-making and honey processing in Muzarabani and Mbire Districts of Mashonaland Central Province;

iii. Construction of the Hwange one-stop pavillion for Wildlife Information and Services is more than 65 percent complete;

iv. the identification and demarcation of Mavangwe Hills as a protected forest within the communal land in Buhera District has been completed; and

v. Construction of two classroom blocks at Gonarezhou in Chiredzi District of Masvingo Province by Zimparks as a corporate responsibility is 85 percent complete.

THE CHARTER ESTABLISHING SOUTHERN AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT COMMUNITY WOMEN IN SCIENCE, ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY ORGANISATION

Cabinet received an update on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Charter Establishing Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation, as presented by the Attorney-General, Honourable V. Mabiza.

Would like to advise that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Charter on Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation was approved by SADC Member States in 2017 and entered into force in September 2022 following its signing by eleven Member States. The Charter provides a legal and institutional framework for the establishment of SADC Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation and it governs the cooperation between SADC Member States in the promotion of women in science, engineering and technology.

Over the years, despite attempts to encourage women and girls' participation, Zimbabwe has also witnessed persistent gender gaps at all levels of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). On all fronts, the country has made commendable efforts in advancing socio- economic issues and other matters of interest working in collaboration with other SADC Member, States. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation Charter strengthens Zimbabwe's efforts in promoting gender mainstreaming in STEM and consequently bridges the gender gaps for the achievement of gender-responsive and inclusive higher and tertiary education, innovation, science and technology development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In this regard, Cabinet approved the signing and ratification of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation Charter.

REPORT ON HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT'S ATTENDANCE AT THE HIGH-LEVEL PRESIDENTIAL DIALOGUE AT THE 2024 ANNUAL MEETINGS OF THE AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK

Cabinet received a report on His Excellency the President Dr E.D. Mnangagwa's Attendance at the High-Level Presidential Dialogue at the 2024 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank, which was presented by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Honourable N.M. Ndlovu, as the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

His Excellency the President, Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa led a delegation to the 59th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) held in Nairobi, Kenya from May 27 to 31, 2024. The Meetings were held under the theme, "Africa's Transformation, the African Development Bank Group, and the Reform of the Global Financial Architecture".

The Heads of State and Government noted the need to address Africa's low growth rates of less than 3 percent, which is contributing to high levels of poverty, migration and suffering of the general populace. The leaders called for the mobilisation of resources for Africa by harnessing natural resources, Hybrid Capital, Climate Finance and the construction of Green Infrastructure. They also called for the reform of the African Financial Architecture, and to strengthen its contribution to the development of the continent.

The President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa called on Africa to shift focus from over-reliance on former colonial masters for development and harness the potential that lies in beneficiating Africa's natural resources and service provision.

REPORT ON THE THIRD HIGH-LEVEL INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON THE INTERNATIONAL DECADE FOR ACTION "WATER FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT", 2018 - 2028

Cabinet received a Report on the Third High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" 2018-2028, as reported by Honourable Vice President Dr

C.G.D.N. Chiwenga.

The Honourable Vice President Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga led a delegation to the Third High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" 2018-2028, held from June 10 to 13, 2024 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The Conference was attended by Government leaders from 80 countries, United Nations Agencies, the private sector, the academia, women and youth to promote the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) on Clean Water and Sanitation.

The Honourable Vice President Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga delivered a statement during the official opening of the Conference and focused on the policy framework put in place by Government to advance sustainable and safe Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Zimbabwe. He highlighted programmes and projects put in place to address water and sanitation challenges. The Vice President Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga invited participants to partner Zimbabwe in hydro-power generation, dam construction and irrigation development.

Honourable Vice President Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga also held bilateral meetings and discussed issues of mutual interest with the political leadership of Tajikistan including the following: the President of the Republic of Tajikistan; the Prime Minister; and Ministers of Agriculture, Industry and New Technologies, and Energy and Water Resources. The Vice President also visited the Nurek Hydro Power Plant that generates up to 3 040 MW of electricity, the Tajikistan Aluminium Smelting Company and the Dushanbe Expo.