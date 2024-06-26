Zimbabwe: New Names for Towns Gazetted

New names for Zimbabwe's cities, towns, smaller centres and rural councils were gazetted yesterday under the Emergency Powers (Alteration of Names) Regulations.

Not listed were Nyanda for Fort Victoria, Mandidzudzure (Melsetter), Hwange (Wankie) and Murewa for Mrewa, while seven previously unaltered names of towns and one rural council were changed.

Mazoe, Umvukwes, Ingezi, Mtepetepa, Urungwe, Zawi and Miami become Mazowe, Mvurwi, Ngezi, Mutepatepa, Hurungwe, Zave and Mwami, respectively.

Bulalima-Mangwe becomes Bulilima-Mangwe rural council.

Also gazetted in the regulations is the free process by which a company can change its name to reflect the new centre.

City, municipal and town councils now adopt the names of their respective centres,

A company can change its name to reflect the new name of its centre by publishing a notice once in both the Gazette and the local newspaper.

Such a notice must give the intended name, state that the company intends to apply to the Chief Registrar of Companies for his approval, and call on interested persons to lodge any representation in regard to the proposed change of name with the registrar within two weeks.

The registrar, after considering any representations, can then grant or refuse the application.

Deeds and other documents lodged with the Deeds Registry can also be altered in accordance with the new names at no cost.

Lessons For Today

The British colonial administration had imposed names on many places in Zimbabwe, often reflecting their own history, geography, or individuals. These names served as a constant reminder of colonial rule and its impact.

The renaming of cities and towns in Zimbabwe after independence from British rule in 1980 was a significant act of symbolic decolonisation. It reflected a desire to sever ties with the colonial past and establish a new national identity rooted in Zimbabwean history and culture.

Replacing these names with those reflecting Zimbabwean history, culture, and language was a way of reclaiming the country's narrative and asserting its indigenous identity. This was particularly important in the context of a post-colonial nation seeking to establish its own distinct identity.

The renaming process helped to create a shared sense of national identity among Zimbabweans. It provided a common ground for people from different backgrounds and regions to identify with their country.

Many of the new names were chosen to honour Zimbabwean ancestors, heroes, and historical figures. This served to preserve and celebrate the country's rich cultural heritage and to inspire future generations.

While the renaming process was not without controversy, it was seen by many as a step towards reconciliation and healing from the wounds of colonialism.

Some critics argued that the renaming process was not sufficiently consultative and that some communities were not adequately involved in the decision-making. There were also debates about the historical accuracy of some of the new names and their connection to the places they represented.