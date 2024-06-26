Zimbabwe: Maruwa Buoyant Ahead of FCP Test

Langton Nyakwenda — After picking up his first full set of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League points in four attempts, TelOne coach Herbert "Jompano" Maruwa, is now confident the Gweru outfit can swim their way out of the relegation zone.

The Wi-Fi Boys moved out of the drop zone after beating Arenel Movers 2-1 at Luveve on Saturday.

It was Maruwa's first victory since joining TelOne in May and the team's third since their return to the Premiership.

Maruwa has been in charge of four league matches since replacing Tendai Chikuni at TelOne.

He has managed a win, two draws, and a loss, which amounts to five points out of a possible 12 and he believes good times will soon roll at the Gweru-based side.

The ex-Black Rhinos and Dynamos coach is now looking forward to Sunday's Midlands Derby against log leaders FC Platinum at Bata with optimism.

"We are facing FC Platinum and it is not going to be an easy game for us.

"We are playing the log leaders and we need to be at our best," said Maruwa.

TelOne are now 14th on the log.

"We are coming from a victory and I am confident we will get a positive result (against FC Platinum).

"We are ready for the game and we need to move away from the muddy waters."

The youthful coach also said he was settling well into life away from Harare.

"Everything is okay here though the cold weather is a bit harsh.

"But we are here for work and we will do our best to get good results.

"It looks promising," added Maruwa.

Since taking over Maruwa has faced Chicken Inn, Herentals, CAPS United, and Arenel Movers.

The Wi-Fi Boys drew 1-1 against Chicken Inn before losing 1-2 at Herentals.

TelOne then held Makepekepe at Bata before last weekend's come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Arenel Movers.