Zimbabwe: Chitown Residents Fume Over Master Plan

Chitungwiza residents have expressed concern over the manner in which the town's masterplan consultation meetings are being conducted by the local authority.

The town has never had a master plan before and its officials have since acknowledged they can no longer meet the June 30 deadline set by President Mnangagwa for all local authorities.

Chitungwiza Municipality secured a financier for the masterplan, Wistmer Investment, who shelled out about US$600 000 two weeks ago.

The council announced on WhatsApp groups on Sunday that it would conduct masterplan consultation meetings from Monday, a development that affected the people's participation.

Residents from different wards of Chitungwiza criticised council officials for corruption mainly on issues around land.

"You have come here to pretend as if you want to consult us on how to restore order in our town yet you are the very same trouble causers who were selling all the land and we are the ones to bear the consequences," fumed Mr Joseph Matare from Unit G in the town.

"All the people that built on undesignated sites have legitimate council papers and you even sold land meant for schools, hospitals and recreational facilities. We no longer have trust and confidence in council management to restore sanity in the town."

Other residents raised questions on whether the master plan would not result in the demolishing of houses in some areas.

Town planner, Mr Wickliff Mutambanengwe, who was responding to the residents, said there was more to the masterplan rather than focusing on the issue of regularisation only.

"The issue of regularisation is only a small part of what comprises a master plan, we are talking of a long term development blueprint plan.

"It includes looking at developments of commercial, institution, recreational facilities, hospitals and so on," he said.

Demolitions, Mr Mutambanengwe said, will take place at the appropriate time, especially for people that are occupying land earmarked for other structures once the actual master plan document is approved.

Residents demanded that there be a provision for more schools as some children were enrolling in Harare due to the limited number of schools available. They also ordered the local authority to vacate the school it is using as its main offices.

Stakeholders also said they needed more sports grounds, universities and recreational facilities since the land earmarked for that has since been invaded by land barons and council itself.

Chitungwiza Municipality was also challenged to come up with lasting solutions to address perennial water and sewer challenges affecting the town. Equally, other residents called for the construction of another stadium and called for potential partners to come in and renovate Chibuku Stadium that is in a dilapidated state.

In terms of industrial development, residents pleaded with the local authority to allow investors to come on board so that Chitungwiza could employ its own people and become a hub of viable industries.

Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association director Mr Marvellous Khumalo slammed council for its failure to engage key stakeholders appropriately, saying that could affect the implementation of the master plan.

"There is a feeling that stakeholders could have been consulted and involved better so as to enrich this process of developing a masterplan.

"Maybe funding and time constraints did not allow genuine stakeholder engagement and involvement but this can negatively affect the outcome and the implementation of the town's masterplan," he said.