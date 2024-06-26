Somalia: Somali Govt Forces Eliminate Seven Al-Shabaab Fighters in Galmudug State

Mogadishu — The National Armed Forces, with the support of local clan militia, successfully eliminated seven al-Shabaab members in the Ali-Adhole area near Eldher district in Galmudug State.

The operation not only resulted in the neutralization of the militants but also led to the destruction of their base and the recovery of a cache of weapons.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to secure the region and dismantle al-Shabaab's presence. The local support played a crucial role in the success of this mission, demonstrating the community's commitment to peace and security.

