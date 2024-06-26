Somalia: Somali President Criticizes Ethiopian-Somaliland Sea MOU On Independence Day

Mogadishu — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia addressed the nation on the 26th of June, marking the day of independence of the country's Northern regions.

In his speech, President Mohamud spoke out against the violation of the Ethiopian government against the independence of Somalia, emphasizing that the illegal agreement between Muse Bihi, the leader of Somaliland, and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia is directly against the nationalism and unity of Somalia.

President Mohamud stated, "What we are against is not development and increased cooperation, but the taking of our land. They did not allow a meter of our land to be taken. Yesterday we did not go to Berbera Port, so we did not discuss it, because it was clear to us that it is not accepted and it is a Somali port, but today the situation is different."

The President's remarks highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Somalia in maintaining its sovereignty and unity, and the government's commitment to addressing these issues. The event, held at the headquarters of Banadir Region, was attended by government officials, parliamentarians, politicians, and other dignitaries.

President Mohamud's speech also emphasized the importance of celebrating the struggle of the Northern regions for Somalia's freedom and praised the efforts and unity of the Somali people in realizing national goals and aspirations.

He urged the Somali people to stand firm for their unity and independence, noting that the government is committed to protecting the sovereignty and existence of Somalia.