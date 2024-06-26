Somalia and U.S. Strengthen Ties in High-Level Meeting

Mogadishu — In a significant diplomatic development, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met with newly appointed US Ambassador Richard H. Riley to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, focused on enhancing cooperation in politics, security, and the economy, with a particular emphasis on Somalia's National Transformation Plan.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre highlighted the Somali government's commitment to good governance, economic growth, and social development, all of which are integral components of the National Transformation Plan. Ambassador Riley commended Somalia's progress in these areas and pledged continued US support for the country's development and security efforts.

The meeting was also attended by key officials from both countries, including representatives from the Somali government and the US Embassy in Mogadishu.

This high-level engagement underscores the importance both nations place on their bilateral relationship and their shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in Somalia and the wider region.

The discussions between Prime Minister Barre and Ambassador Riley are expected to pave the way for increased cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, and security.

This partnership is seen as crucial for Somalia's ongoing efforts to rebuild its economy and strengthen its security institutions.

As Somalia continues to make strides in its development and security efforts, the support of the international community, particularly the United States, remains critical.

The meeting between Prime Minister Barre and Ambassador Riley is a positive step forward in this regard, and it is hoped that it will lead to further collaboration and support for Somalia's National Transformation Plan.