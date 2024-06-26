Sudan: Humanitarian Emergency Committee Holds Meeting, Takes Some Measures

Port Sudan — The Humanitarian Emergency Committee held a meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, Minister of Finance, and reviewed the situation of Sudanese refugees in the Amhara region bordering Sudan in the Olala and Comer camps and the surrounding area and came up with the following:

First: welcoming the announcement by some refugees of their desire to voluntarily return to Sudan as soon as possible given the circumstances they are living in.

Second: Coordination with the Ethiopian authorities and the relevant organizations to visit Sudanese refugees in the Olala and Comer camps and the surrounding area.

Third: The meeting decided to establish a mechanism consisting of the concerned authorities to make the necessary arrangements for shelter and emergency aid to receive these refugees within Sudanese territory. Fourth: The mechanism will coordinate with the official Ethiopian authorities and the High Commissioner for Refugees through the Sudanese embassy in Addis Ababa to find out the appropriate ways to accomplish the mission of voluntary return of those who wish and discuss ways to deport them.