Zimbabwe: Ex-Deputy Minister Matonga Arrested for Theft

FORMER Deputy Minister of Information Bright Matonga has been arrested on allegations of stealing farming equipment worth nearly US$500 000 in Chegutu.

Matonga is alleged to have stolen the equipment belonging to farmers who were leasing his farm.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest last night.

"The ZRP confirms that Bright Matonga has been arrested by police in Chegutu, in connection with two reports of theft made by farmers, who were leasing his farm.

"A warrant of arrest was duly issued by the courts. More details will be released in due course," he said.

Matonga served as Deputy Minister under the late former President Robert Mugabe's Government.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, also could not provide more details on the case, saying he was still to liaise with the arresting officers.

Matonga was last night still being held at Seruwe Police Station and is expected to appear at the Chegutu Magistrates Court soon.

According to sources, Matonga was in a joint venture partnership with an unnamed white farmer, with whom he later had a misunderstanding.

"The white partner then tried to withdraw his implements, including tractors, but Matonga seized some of the implements and that is where the charge is emanating from," a source said.

In 2019, Matonga was cleared in a case in which he was being accused of duping a Malawian national of US$10 000, in a botched deal involving demonetised Zimbabwe dollar notes.

The complainant, Kelvin Chipeta, who is based in South Africa, on August 22, 2019, withdrew the case at the Harare Civil Court, where he was claiming the US$10 000 and Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye removed the case from remand.

Matonga was being jointly charged with Onesmo Ndoro.