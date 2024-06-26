Zimbabwe: Promise Sumbreiro Takes Early Lead

Takudzwa Chitsiga — PromiseE Sumebreiro took the overnight lead at the Players Championship at Chapman Golf Club yesterday.

The Leopard Rock professional managed to card a one-under-par 71 in a round that recorded some decent scores.

Sumbreiro, who turned professional in 2021, was delighted with his performance and is looking forward to another successful round today.

"I am very happy with my performance and I am looking forward to tomorrow's round. I will remain focused and make sure that I play my normal game.

"The course was playing well despite some strong winds which affected play here and there. The field is very competitive and I am happy that my game is improving from last week when I took part in the Mopani Zambia Open.

"I am grateful to all those who made this tournament possible as it gives us the much-needed game time," said Sumbreiro.

Clive Nguru was tied in second place with Robson Chinhoi at one-over-par 73.

The Chapman-based Nguru believes it's high time he wins a tournament as he has been working hard.

"I am very happy to be part of the leading pack at this tournament. It has been long since I did well and I believe it's my time.

"I have been working hard and I am grateful to all those who supported me. I believe I am going to remain grounded and focused until the final round.

"I will not look much into other players' performances but concentrate on improving my scores.

"The day started on a good note with a couple of birdies on the first nine only to have some challenges at the back nine where I had some double bogeys," said Nguru.

Tonderai Masunga and Nevy Milanzi were tied on position four at two-over-par 74.

The Players Championship has a US$9 000 purse.