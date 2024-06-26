Zimbabwe: Promise Sumbreiro Takes Early Lead

26 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Takudzwa Chitsiga — PromiseE Sumebreiro took the overnight lead at the Players Championship at Chapman Golf Club yesterday.

The Leopard Rock professional managed to card a one-under-par 71 in a round that recorded some decent scores.

Sumbreiro, who turned professional in 2021, was delighted with his performance and is looking forward to another successful round today.

"I am very happy with my performance and I am looking forward to tomorrow's round. I will remain focused and make sure that I play my normal game.

"The course was playing well despite some strong winds which affected play here and there. The field is very competitive and I am happy that my game is improving from last week when I took part in the Mopani Zambia Open.

"I am grateful to all those who made this tournament possible as it gives us the much-needed game time," said Sumbreiro.

Clive Nguru was tied in second place with Robson Chinhoi at one-over-par 73.

The Chapman-based Nguru believes it's high time he wins a tournament as he has been working hard.

"I am very happy to be part of the leading pack at this tournament. It has been long since I did well and I believe it's my time.

"I have been working hard and I am grateful to all those who supported me. I believe I am going to remain grounded and focused until the final round.

"I will not look much into other players' performances but concentrate on improving my scores.

"The day started on a good note with a couple of birdies on the first nine only to have some challenges at the back nine where I had some double bogeys," said Nguru.

Tonderai Masunga and Nevy Milanzi were tied on position four at two-over-par 74.

The Players Championship has a US$9 000 purse.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.