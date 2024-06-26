Morocco: Launch of Medical Aid Distribution to Palestinians in Gaza On HM the King's High Instructions

Gaza — The distribution of Moroccan medical aid to the Palestinians in the Gaza strip started on Tuesday, on High instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), which received at the "Karam Abu Salem" crossing, 40 tons of medical supplies, including devices for treating burns, surgical and traumatological emergencies, as well as essential medicines, began distributing them in the first stage to the "Al Amal" hospital in Khan Younes.

This aid is meant to strengthen the functioning of the few hospitals that are still operational in the Gaza Strip and to increase their performance so that they can continue to provide vital medical and health services.

According to PRCS spokeswoman Nebal Farsakh, this aid will then be distributed to medical service providers and public hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including the Red Crescent hospital in Khan Younès and other health points set up throughout the Gaza Strip.

In a statement to MAP, Farsakh said the PRCS commends His Majesty King Mohammed VI's initiatives and His sincere efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip through the deployment of this humanitarian medical operation in this critical moment when the few operational hospitals in Gaza are suffering from a crying lack of medical products and medicines.

This humanitarian medical operation, consisting of 40 tons of medical products and medicines, comes at a time when the medical sector in the Gaza Strip is on the verge of collapse due to the scarcity of medical products and medicines, especially after the occupier closed the Rafah land crossing more than 40 days ago, she said, noting that no medical aid has been delivered to this Palestinian territory.

A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates stated that His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has given His Very High Instructions to deploy a humanitarian medical aid operation for the Palestinian population in Gaza.

His Majesty the King has kindly agreed to cover for a large part of the aid from the Sovereign's personal funds.