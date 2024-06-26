Angola: Health and Education Among Unicef's Top Priorities

Luanda — Strengthening the primary health care system, immunization and quality nutrition services are among the priorities of the cooperation program between the Angolan government and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) 2024/2028, the organization's head of Social Policies, Louise Moreira Daniels, said Tuesday in Luanda.

The cooperation program, which began in January this year, includes actions to improve inclusive access to education, with greater emphasis on reduction on the number of the girls not attending school.

Part of the range of work is the development of national programs for school readiness and quality learning that respond to gender issues.

The plan was presented during a visit to UNICEF headquarters by the National Group for Accompanying International Organizations (GNAOI), with the aim of discussing possible cooperation program between UNICEF Angola and the National Assembly.

The GNAOI is made up of deputies from various committees of the National Assembly.

According to UNICEF's Head of Social Policy, Louise Moreira Daniels, the organization has been working hard to protect children and improve water, sanitation and hygiene.

"Our area of action has focused on strengthening the resilience of communities to better prepare for and adapt to climate change, birth registration, prevention of violence, abuse and neglect, approaches to social norms and harmful cultural practices," she said.

The UNICEF official added that every year, an analysis is made of what the State Budget has for health, education and other social sectors, whose report is further delivered to the National Assembly.

Louise Moreira Daniels highlighted the importance of the Kwenda project, which in her opinion should pay more attention to children so that families receive a subsidy to prevent malnutrition, having guaranteed the organization's willingness to continue working with the government to better rationalize funds.

The MP Peregrino Isidro Wambu Chindombo on his turn, praised the visit which allowed him to acquire a lot of information, something that will lead to the creation of a statute to help establish a bridge between the two organizations.

Peregrino Chindombo stressed that the National Assembly could be a great partner for institutions linked to children, especially the UNICEF, since as a legislator it could advocate with parliament for a decision to be taken that would be beneficial for improving children's lives. EVC/PA/TED/AMP