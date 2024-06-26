Mozambique's Politics Landscape Shifts Ahead of October Vote

Many lawmakers from Mozambique's main parties are defecting to a newly-formed coalition ahead of the country's October 9 general election. The coalition aims to mobilize protest voters and become a key political force.

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi will not run as a candidate in the Southern African nation's election scheduled for October 9. The Mozambican constitution limits the president to two consecutive five-year terms and Nyusi has been in power since 2015.

Frelimo -- the ruling party that has held power since Mozambique's war for independence from Portugal in 1975 -- selected Daniel Chapo as its presidential nominee. At 47 years old, the former radio announcer is the first Frelimo candidate born post-independence.

Although a relatively unknown figure in national politics, Chapo is the governor of the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane. He holds a law degree and a Master's in development management and served in various political roles, including as an administrator of the districts of Nacala and Palma.

Chapo is being presented by Frelimo as a fresh face of politics who it hopes will garner significant support from Mozambican youth.

Political newcomer challenges Frelimo's grip on power

The newly-formed Coalition Democratic Alliance (CAD) is seen by many as perhaps Mozambique's only chance of avoiding another opposition defeat.

The CAD -- which consists mainly of dissidents from the country's main opposition party, the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo) -- is trying to mobilize dissatisfied voters and decisively influence the October vote.

And the CAD's efforts appear to be working.

"For over 40 years, I stood by Renamo, but that's over now. I now support the Coalition Democratic Alliance (CAD) of Venancio Mondlane, because not only the ruling Frelimo but all old parties -- including Renamo -- stand for corruption and nepotism," Abdala Naize, a businessman from the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, told DW.

Naize joined Renamo in 1980 when it was still operating underground, actively opposing Frelimo's socialist one-party state.

After independence, Renamo and Frelimo fought a civil war from 1977 to 1992 that devastated the Mozambican economy and left almost 1 million people dead. Peace negotiations paved the transition from conflict to multiparty democracy during which both military factions evolved into political parties.

"I had great hope back then and thought Renamo would govern our country sooner or later and democratize it fundamentally," recalled Abdala Naize.

"But Renamo has turned into an ordinary clientelist party, betraying all its ideals, Naize said.

"The current party chairman actually plays into the hands of the ruling Frelimo. What upset me most was the last party congress in Alto-Molocue. It wasn't a congress but a commercial event where only positions were distributed among friends and friends of friends."

Renamo congress marred by allegations of irregularities

Renamo's recent party congress turned into somewhat of a farce, marked by reports of party infighting and disagreements.

Renamo party chairman, Ossufo Momade, who succeeded the party's late charismatic leader Afonso Dhlakama in 2018, emerged victorious against several challengers -- but with "questionable methods," according to intra-party critics.

Delegates with voting rights were handpicked, challengers and their supporters were pressured, and the post distribution had little to do with democracy, the critics said.

One of Momade's most active and media-savvy opponents was not allowed to run for the party chairmanship, allegedly for violating party statutes by taking legal action against the party leadership before the congress: the 50-year-old Venancio Mondlane, former party spokesperson and top candidate for Renamo in the last municipal elections in Mozambique's capital, Maputo.

Could the CAD succeed?

Venancio Mondlane left Renamo after the party congress and gave up his parliamentary seat. Shortly after the gathering, he announced the formation of the CAD and declared his presidential candidacy.

Mozambique's October 9 vote will combine elections for the presidency, legislative assemblies, provincial assemblies and provincial governors, which will be held simultaneously across the country.

Mondlane's CAD coalition plans to field its candidates for all elections and significantly shake up the opposition camp.

Observers believe this could succeed, as Mondlane is considered highly charismatic and media-savvy. For his appearances, especially on social media, he has adopted a label reminiscent of the brand name CR7 of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo: "VM7."

Defectors from all parties flock to the CAD

"Venancio Mondlane gives a voice to the discontented and rebels," said human rights activist Adriano Nuvunga from the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) based in Maputo.

Therefore, more and more members of other parties are defecting to the CAD. Recently, many members of traditional parties Renamo, Movimento Democratico de Mocambique (MDM), Nova Democracia (ND), and Partido Humanitario de Mocambique (PAHUMO) have left their parties to join the CAD.

As of last week, MDM claimed to have lost about 130 members in the Nampula province alone. One of the MDM defectors now joining CAD is Luísa Marrovica, a former member of MDM's National Council.

"Before Daviz Simango's death, we had many projects that were supposed to lead us to a safe harbor, but the person who succeeded Daviz Simango as party chairman is not advancing us and is mostly absent," said Luísa Marrovica, explaining her support for the CAD.

Filomena Mutoropa, PAHUMO's general secretary has not yet left her party but wants to run in the next elections in third place on the CAD list for Nampula's provincial parliament.

"I have come to the conclusion that opposition parties in Mozambique must unite. Otherwise, victories against the overpowering Frelimo are not achievable," she told DW.

CAD 'open to all who want change'

The CAD's provincial coordinator, Castro Niquina, confirmed a significant increase in membership from various parties. The CAD said that it remains open to citizens and politicians committed to transforming the Mozambican government.

"All our expectations were exceeded in the first weeks after the party's founding. More and more people from other political parties are joining us," he said.

"We have even welcomed people from Frelimo."

This article was originally written in German. Sitoi Lutxeque contributed reporting.

