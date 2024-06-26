El Fasher / Abu Shouk Camp / Iqraa — North Darfur's capital of El Fasher witnessed renewed artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) earlier today. The RSF bombardment targeted key areas including the Grand Market and the police chief's office, suspending the brief lull that had lasted since yesterday afternoon.

The Coordination of Displaced Persons and Refugees in Darfur reported that RSF shelling on Tuesday killed five displaced individuals and injured four others at the Abu Shouk camp, located northwest of the city. Adam Rijal, the spokesman for the coordination, confirmed that shells fell in blocks 3, 6, 7, and 13 of the camp. He noted that the total number of casualties was uncertain due to ongoing shelling and disrupted communication networks.

The Sudan Liberation Movement faction led by Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) also stated that the RSF bombarded El Fasher with over 26 heavy artillery rounds between 9 a.m. and noon on Tuesday. The attack targeted various neighbourhoods and displacement camps, resulting in six fatalities and 14 injuries, including children and women. Additionally, one person was killed and another injured when shells fired by the RSF struck the Iqraa Hospital.

El Fasher detention

Radio Dabanga reported yesterday that the Darfur Bar Association (DBA) has condemned "serious violations" committed against former parliamentarian and human rights defender Siham Hasballah, who was reportedly detained in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, by members of the SLM-MM. It is worth noting that Minawi's forces formally aligned with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) last March.

In a statement yesterday, the DBA referred to a letter from Abdelaziz Osman, an independent human rights observer, addressed to Minawi, who is also the governor of the Darfur region. The letter lamented the detention of Siham Hasballah from her home in El Fasher and her "subsequent solitary confinement in 'Super Camp' for nine days.

"During this period, she was reportedly tortured physically and mentally, beaten with whips, and harassed, all without any justification."

Siham, who held a parliamentary seat for two terms, had been a staunch defender of rights and freedoms in Darfur and Sudan. The DBA considers her detention a clear violation of rights guaranteed under national and international laws and human rights treaties ratified by Sudan.

The association demanded the cessation of these violations and called for the immediate correction of injustices against Hasballah. It also criticised SLM-MM for "abandoning their responsibilities and committing violations against civilians", urging them to uphold their proclaimed mission of protecting rights and freedoms.