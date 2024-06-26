Congo-Kinshasa: Two SANDF Soldiers Killed in DRC Attack, While 20 Are Injured

26 June 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) announced on Wednesday that two soldiers were killed yesterday when M23 rebels attacked the town of Sake in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), while 20 are injured.

"Four members who were critically injured have been hospitalised, while the rest who suffered minor injuries are expected to be discharged soon," the statement read.

The SANDF said families of the two members who lost their lives have been informed and all procedures to bring their mortal remains are in process.

"The names of the deceased will be communicated in due course."

On 30 May 2024, Sergeant Mbulelo David Ngubane passed away following contact between the M23 and Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces.

Ngubane, who was 39 years old, was the operational medical practitioner in the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS).

In February this year, Captain Simon Mkhulu Bobe and Lance Corporal Irven Thabang Semono were also killed and three of their colleagues were injured in the DRC after a mortar bomb landed inside one of the South African contingency military bases.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

