The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) recently introduced biometric verification through facial recognition to mitigate fraud.

#PayTheGrants criticised SASSA for introducing this measure at a time of the month when beneficiaries were awaiting payment.

Over the past two weeks thousands of people have been struggling to access their Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant because of a new identity verification process introduced to fight fraud.

On Wednesday the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) told GroundUp that "although it's not essential to have a smart ID", grant recipients with the old green ID book "have a higher chance of unsuccessful verification when doing the facial biometrics". This is due to the poorer quality of photos in the green book.

Last week, GroundUp reported that SRD beneficiaries complained that they could not access their R370 grant because of the new identity verification process.

Members of the #PayTheGrants campaign, who were inundated with requests for help from beneficiaries desperate to get their money, flagged the issue with SASSA but had yet to receive a response.

Since earlier this year, SRD beneficiaries who change or want to change their mobile numbers must undergo a biometric ID verification. But now, beneficiaries suspected by SASSA of committing identity theft or of being victims of identity theft are also expected to do so. These beneficiaries will be sent an SMS with a link where they will be asked to take a clear photo of their face and send it back. They will then be notified if the process was successful or not.

Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson, said, "If this biometric test fails, they will need to get a new ID which includes advanced biometric features."

SRD grant payments for those who require facial verification will be withheld "until the applicant confirms their identity through facial recognition", he said. This is "to limit the possibility of identity theft".

#PayTheGrants deputy director Elizabeth Raiters criticised SASSA for failing to adequately explain these changes to beneficiaries. She said the requirement had come as a surprise to many beneficiaries who still have the green ID book. People are only learning of the requirement when they phone SASSA's help desk out of desperation.

On Monday alone, #PayTheGrants received "hundreds of complaints" from beneficiaries about this, she said.

This week, GroundUp also received several emails from affected beneficiaries.

We phoned SASSA's call centre four times between 10:45 and 12:20 on Tuesday. Each time we heard the automated voice say: "We are experiencing high call volumes".

On the fifth attempt, we got through to an agent. We asked if a SRD beneficiary could complete the identity verification process if they had a green ID book, to which the agent responded that beneficiaries would need a smart ID card.

SASSA uses Home Affairs' database to verify a beneficiary's identity through its electronic facial recognition software, the agent said.

This has caused panic among beneficiaries who are unlikely to be able to apply and get a smart ID before the next payment date.

While #PayTheGrants does not oppose SASSA's efforts to curb fraud, the movement is concerned that this verification process was implemented at the time of the month when beneficiaries expected to be paid.

"Some beneficiaries were already approved to get their grants in June and were preparing to get that money, but now they can only access their grants after they have applied for and received their smart ID cards," said Raiters.

While the Department of Home Affairs has implemented measures to improve efficiency, its offices are still plagued by long queues and lengthy waiting times. This may further delay SRD beneficiaries from completing the verification process and receiving their grants, Raiters said.