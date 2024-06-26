South Africa: N West to Intensify Male Circumcision Coverage During School Holidays

In an effort to improve men's overall health, the North West Department of Health will offer voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) services during the winter school break.

The province has identified the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, where the intensified programme will take place.

According to the provincial department, the objective is to enhance capacity and ensure that the majority of clients are served during the peak winter season.

Dr KK District family physician, Dr Lesley Mahole, said that the district will assemble a team of physicians to ensure that the program proceeds smoothly and no clients are left behind due to the increased activity in all sub-districts during this season.

"After identifying the need, the district will put together a team of physicians for each sub-district to deal with the influx," Mahole added.

The district is working together with Right to Care, a non-governmental organisation that is contracted to help the department with the VMMC service.

Mahole also encouraged traditional initiation school leaders to ensure that initiates are screened for different diseases before and after initiation to prevent and control certain pre-existing illnesses that they might have.

"The department puts forward the wellbeing of initiates and would like to screen initiates without interference to traditional processes," he stated.

The VMMC main campaign will take place at the following venues:

Matlosana Sub District - Tshepong Hospital - 2 July 2024

JB Marks Sub District - JB Marks CHC - 3 July 2024

Maquassi Hills Sub District - Bophelo Clinic - 4 July 2024

Apart from the mentioned schedule, facilities in the district remain open every day to take appointments and consent forms for parents interested in the service.