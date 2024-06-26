South Africa: Human Capital Centres of Excellence to Benefit Disadvantaged Communities

In line with the concept of Smart Cities, the City of Durban has established a number of Human Capital Centres of Excellence (HCCoE) around areas within eThekwini Municipality, which are equipped with computers and free Wi-Fi available for disadvantaged communities.

The City's Human Capital senior officials recently conducted an oversight visit to the HCCoE situated in communities struggling to access computers and free Wi-Fi.

The site visit started at the flagship centre in Archie Gumede Place, where the team viewed the renovations currently underway, and got a glimpse of how the centre will look like after work completion.

The team also visited the computer labs in KwaDabeka, Claremont Thusong Centre, Nagina, and Hammarsdale, ahead of a tour at Warwick Triangle (SEDA).

Deputy City Manager of Corporate and Human Capital, Kim Makhathini, said the city has stepped in and provided 25 computer labs in disadvantaged communities, in line with the concept of Smart Cities.

"These facilities are fully functional and equipped with computers and free Wi-Fi which is available to both internal staff and the public. It is important to take these centres to the next level to ensure more community involvement," Makhathini said.

Head of Human Capital, Sihle Mkhize, has committed to prioritise and address the challenges raised during the oversight visit to ensure that the public gets maximum usage of the computer labs.

Mkhize said the city is committed to eradicating unemployment and upskilling residents, especially the youth.

"This is a much-needed resource and widely used by the public. It saves jobseekers from spending money on transport and data costs for their assignments, applying for jobs, bursaries and searching for work and study options," Mkhize said.

While the centre in Archie Gumede Place is temporarily closed due to renovations, job applications can be dropped off at the SEDA Office, 381 King Dinuzulu Road, Berea.