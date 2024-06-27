Sudan Is Starving. Now What?

26 June 2024
International Crisis Group
By Alan Boswell and Alex De Waal

In this episode of The Horn, Alan is joined by Alex de Waal, leading expert on famine and Sudan and the executive director of the World Peace Foundation, to discuss the worsening hunger crisis in Sudan, where the country's civil war has put millions on the brink of famine.

In this episode of The Horn, Alan talks with Alex de Waal, a leading scholar on famines as well as on Sudan and the executive director of the World Peace Foundation, to talk about the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan as the war between Sudan's Armed Forces and the paramilitary RSF is driving millions to starvation. They assess the scale of the hunger crisis in Sudan and how close the country is to full-blown famine. They talk about the factors driving starvation in the country and how the belligerents are using hunger as a weapon of war. They also discuss how aid access throughout the country can be restored, whether outside actors, including the U.S. and the UN, can mount a large-scale emergency response and what can be done to improve the regional and international efforts to resolve the conflict.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

For more on the topics discussed in this episode, you can read Alex's article in Foreign Affairs Sudan's Manmade Famine, our briefing Halting the Catastrophic Battle for Sudan's El Fasher and our Sudan country page.

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Alex de Waal, Executive Director, World Peace Foundation

Read the original on the Crisis Group website.

