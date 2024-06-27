Uganda: 12.4% of Ugandans Live With Disabilities

The Uganda Research Virus Institute (UVRI) and Medical Research Center (MRC) Director, Prof. Moffat Nyirenda has said over 12.4% of Uganda's population lives with disabilities.

He said there's a need for researchers and scientists to portray this demographic.

He made remarks while engaging a group of youth living with disabilities who have undergone a six-month training in inclusive research basic practices at UVRI in Entebbe.

The training was funded by the arts and humanities research council from the United Kingdom (UK) aimed at addressing a significant under-representation of youth with disabilities in research practically in low- and middle-income countries.

"The project piloted an innovative peer to peer support model for disability research inclusive training practices drawing a successful research academy and 'obuntu bulamu' research programs in Zimbabwe and Uganda," Nyirenda noted.

The high-quality research best practices have been shared with government entities, non-government entities and fellow researchers in the country.

"The idea of this research was to change the narrative of saying people with disabilities can not carry out research, we want to change that people with disabilities can ably carry out research," Nyirenda added.

A total of 14 young people aged 18-30 years received six months of intensive research skills training, mentoring and internships at existing training units.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The disabled youths projects empowered youth with disabilities to lead and conduct research proving their capability when provided with appropriate training and support."

Betty Akwi said, "it was really a pleasure because the person who interviewed me had cerebral palsy and I also live with it. I was able to interact with him freely referring to tony Ajiya, a youth researcher with cerebral palsy and hearing impairment"

An official from the National Council for people living with disabilities, Lilian Namukasa said the projects contribute to the affirmative actions in employment of persons with disabilities under the government act of employment, disability act and building control act.

Ronald Kamusiime, a researcher with visual impairment emphasized the impact of the mentorship on his personal and professional growth saying, "this project gave us an opportunity to work alongside our mentors and these mentors have shaped our character, my outlook in life and also career."