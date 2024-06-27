Mozambique and Japan Sign Agreement for Development Projects

26 June 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican Foreign Minister Verónica Macamo, and the Japanese Ambassador, Hamada Keiji, signed on Wednesday, in Maputo, an agreement aimed at creating Human Resources Development Projects.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the signing of the instruments, the Japanese government will provide scholarships, for the period 2025 - 2028, to state employees in the areas of public administration, and economic, financial, and industrial and investment promotion policies.

On the same occasion, the statement said, Macamo signed with the representative of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Kazuki Otsuka, an addendum to the agreement for a Secondary School Construction Project in the central province of Zambézia.

The signing of the addendum will also guarantee the completion of construction work for four secondary schools in the districts of Nicoadala, Lugela, Mocuba and Namacurra, in January 2026.

