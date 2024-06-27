Morocco: Moroccan Medical Aid for Gaza Population, Vital Support for Health Emergencies (Doctors)

Rabat — Moroccan doctors from various specialties have stressed the great usefulness of the medical aid sent to Gaza population on the Very High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, believing that it is vital support for the health emergencies management and the care for people with extreme injuries.

The deployment of this humanitarian medical aid operation for the Palestinian population will help thousands of people in the Gaza Strip who are suffering from the blockade, the practitioners stressed in statements to MAP.

Dr. Ali Kettani, Professor of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine and Head of the Intensive Care Department at Rabat's Moulay Youssef Hospital, said that "this aid includes substantial quantities of medicines and medical equipment designed to treat the main emergencies, particularly traumatic ones, and includes medical products for both adults and children."

"This gesture is of the utmost importance when we consider the particularities of war and disaster medicine. Indeed, the breakdown of all supply chains and the difficulty of access to disaster zones make it extremely difficult to help the wounded, despite the skill and dedication of the teams on the ground," he pointed out.

He said that the Kingdom, which had already succeeded in delivering a substantial amount of humanitarian aid by land to Gaza population during the month of Ramadan, "is playing a leading role in guaranteeing the delivery of these medical products to the wounded, who are in dire need of them, and is thus helping to alleviate the suffering of the victims."

For his part, emergency doctor Anas Benslama noted that the medical aid, ordered by HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, for the Palestinian population of Gaza, is a "gesture of generosity" that will help relieve the suffering of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The aim of this humanitarian operation is to enable Palestinian hospitals to care for the wounded, offer appropriate care and carry out surgical and traumatological interventions in better conditions, he explained.

Traumatologist Othmane Kettani pointed out that Morocco's medical aid includes trauma equipment to help treat people with serious injuries and perform bone surgeries, underlining the great usefulness of this initiative, which provides vital support in emergency health situations.

According to him, these medical supplies come at the right time to alleviate the suffering of Gaza population, which is plagued by a shortage of medicines and a lack of doctors, and thus contribute to saving lives and improving the functioning of Gaza's hospitals, overwhelmed by a high number of wounded.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has given His Very High Instructions to deploy a humanitarian medical aid operation for the Palestinian population of Gaza, consisting of 40 tons of medical products containing, in particular, equipment for treating burns and surgical and traumatological emergencies, as well as essential medicines.