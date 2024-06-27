Zimbabwe: Mpofu ,Chimombe Remanded in Custody

26 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have been remanded in custody to tomorrow after being charged with fraud involving a US$7million goat scheme.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje successfully applied that the matter be postponed to tomorrow to allow the State to lead evidence from the two investigating officers.

The defence counsel of the two had challenged the application on the basis that their clients were not coming from the ZACC offices but from their homes and only convened at ZACC offices for the purposes of coming to court.

Presiding magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa ruled that the matter be deferred to tomorrow afternoon.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.