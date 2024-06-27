Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Launches Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan

26 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

President Mnangagwa has launched the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030) which is expected to combat the scourge.

In his remarks during the launch, the President said the scourge "knows no bounds" hence requires collective effort in fighting it.

"In this regard, the scourge of Drug and Substance Abuse has to be dealt with decisively as we march towards Vision 2030. Vanhu vaka sticker hava vake Nyika," he said.

Global trends indicate that the abuse of drugs and harmful substances results in 3,3 million deaths each year, with at least 15,3 million persons having drug use disorders.

Resultantly, approximately 60 percent of patients admitted in mental health institutions suffer from drug use disorders.

