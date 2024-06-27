Tanzania: Medical Camp to Receive Over 100m/ - Worth Medicine

ARUSHA: President Samia Suluhu Hassan has released over 100m/- worth medicine to support the ongoing medical camp in Arusha, which has so far attracted 450 specialists and health experts.

Arusha Regional Commissioner Mr. Paul Makonda told a gathering at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium the supplies will be delivered by the Medical Store Department (MSD).

"We should thank President Samia for providing us with medicines worth more than 100m/-, that will be delivered this evening, and this is her clear intention to ensure that every Tanzanian has good health", he said.

President Samia issued her support on Monday. "The government will look at what to support the region's efforts so that citizens can receive medical services", said President Samia via phone.

The camp was organized by the Arusha Regional Commissioner Office in collaboration with various stakeholders.

The camp also includes doctors from national and regional health institutions, with 20 doctors coming from the USA specializing with communicable and non-communicable diseases, providing free health services.

This initiative has been mentioned as an implementation of the sixth government's commitment of protecting the nation's workforce by providing citizens with quality health services in disease diagnosis, public health education, while strengthening medical and preventive services for the community.