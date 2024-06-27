Angolan MP Participates in Conference Against Terrorism

26 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan MP, Lurdes Caposso takes part in the Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians in DOA Qatar that started on June 26, dedicated to address counter-terrorism strategies and the prevention of violent extremism.

The event, which runs until Friday under the slogan "The role of women parliamentarians in the development, implementation and oversight of legislation, policy and strategy to combat terrorism and prevent violent extremism", is organized by the United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism (UNOTC).

The lawmaker will represent the interests and activities of the country and the parliament in dealing with terrorism and counter-terrorism in Angola, Africa and the world.

Lurdes Caposso will speak about the Angolan parliament's actions in pioneering legislation on terrorism issues and its commitment to combating the threat and contributing to collective efforts to promote peace and security around the world.

The event aims to find ways to cooperate with other African nations and develop comprehensive initiatives aimed at effectively combating the widespread threat of terrorism on the African continent, in line with the Pan-African vision.

It also aims to obtain information on the strategies adopted by different countries to combat the global threat of terrorism and to keep abreast of ongoing efforts and future plans. DC/DAN/AMP

