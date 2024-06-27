Angola: Cabinet Council Approves National Minimum Wage

26 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Cabinet Council approved Wednesday the national minimum wage, set at 70,000 kwanzas and 50,000 kwanzas for micro-enterprises and startups.

The Presidential Decree considered at the 6th Ordinary Session of the Cabinet Council chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, states that after 12 months, from the date of its entry into force, the amount will rise to 100,000 kwanzas.

According to a press release, with the approval of the national minimum wage, the government intends to seek a balance between the principles of fair remuneration and the dignity of the human person.

It also serves to protect levels of economic activity, employment and formality, and to enshrine more flexibility in setting minimum wages by industry, sector of economic activity and economic groupings through collective agreements, taking into account their level of specialization, productivity and stage of development.

The national minimum wage was previously set at 32,000 kwanzas.

Retired People

The government approved the minimum amount for old-age pension, survivor's pension, disability pension and old-age allowance, set at 70,000 kwanzas.

The decree points out that old-age, survivors', invalidity and old-age pensions above the minimum amount and below the maximum amount are subject to a 25 percent increase. VIC/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.