Kenya: Withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024 an Opportunity for an Inclusive and Sustainable Dialogue

Greenpeace Africa acknowledges President William Ruto's decision to decline assenting to the Finance Bill 2024 in response to the widespread outcry from Kenyans.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families and communities who mourn their loved ones. The protection of human life and the right to peaceful protest are paramount.

Greenpeace Africa strongly advocates for an alternative approach to future Finance Bills, based on the principles of fair taxation. Instead of imposing burdensome taxes on the struggling populace, we propose a tax policy targeting polluters' profits. Corporations, oil and gas industries that contribute significantly to environmental degradation, biodiversity loss and climate crisis should bear financial responsibility for their actions.

Taxing the super-rich and polluters rather than the poor aligns with the principles of environmental justice and ensures that those responsible for environmental damage, losses and damages contributing to the rising costs of climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience bear the greatest responsibility. We welcome the president's call to engage the youth and encourage the government to work closely with all stakeholders to develop progressive socio-economic policies that promote environmental sustainability, social equity, economic resilience, and prioritize the well-being of the people.

Greenpeace Africa remains committed to advocating for a just, equitable, and sustainable society. We support constructive dialogue between the government, the youth, and all concerned parties in Kenya.