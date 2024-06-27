South Africa: Proteas Qualify for a World Cup Final - South African News Briefs - June 27, 2024

Proteas Qualify for a World Cup Final

South Africa ruthlessly crushed Afghanistan's T20 World Cup dream, defeating the underdogs by nine wickets with over 11 overs to spare, reports EWN. This victory marks South Africa's first time reaching the final of the cricket showpiece. The Proteas will advance to Saturday's showpiece occasion in Barbados where they will face the winners of the second semi-final between title-holders England and unbeaten India in Guyana.

Bus Driver Praised for Bravery in Tragic Accident

A Gauteng bus driver, with 15 years of experience, has been hailed a hero for driving 500m to get commuters to safety after a passenger was brazenly shot and killed in a suspected hit, reports News24. Metrobus' acting managing director, Bongani Radebe, has said that after stopping the bus away from the murder scene, the driver asked commuters to disembark and run for safety. He then drove back to the scene and parked near the fatally wounded female commuter, until police arrived. "The gunman sat near the driver. As the vehicle was about to stop to pick up three other commuters, the man cocked a gun, pointed at the driver, and [then turned to the boarding passengers and] fired two shots at the ladies who were about to enter the bus," said Radebe. The victim was known in the area and worked at Nedbank. Gauteng police's head of detectives, Major-General Mbuso Khumalo, said a manhunt had been launched for the gunman.

Relief in Cape Town as Water Supply Returns

Water has returned to parts of Cape Town after the maintenance of infrastructure by the City resulted in outages, mostly across the Cape Flats, reports News24. The City's Water and Sanitation Directorate said twenty-two areas were affected by the outage. Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said after extensive work was done. "We had 11 tankers per ward. So, every ward had a tanker and roaming tankers which allowed us to see to clinics, hospitals, businesses, and old age homes that needed help to fill up their JoJo tanks," he added. The City said it received "positive feedback" from residents who said they were "grateful" for the proactive maintenance.

