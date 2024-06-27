South Africa: Does it Include A Private Yet? Mzansi Shook at R8K DStv Delicious Festival VIP Tickets

Shortly after DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival announced the headline acts, fans were excited. US artists Janet Jackson and Jill Scott are set to entertain the masses from September 22- 23.

But that excitement soon turned to disappointment when they discovered the exorbitant ticket prices.

Ticketmaster is the official ticket distributor. A quick visit to their website showed a selection of packages.

General admission started at R1,050. The Delicious Lounge gives access to the main arena, but your drinks aren't included in the R3,250 price. The corporate hospitality package (Injabulo Luxury Suite) is priced at R8,350.

We are a music-loving nation that supports local talent. Thandiswa Mazwai, Sjava and the Soweto Gospel Choir are lined up to perform as well. Still, it hasn't dispelled the bitter taste left in many social media users' mouths.

When entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a breakdown of ticket prices, X users couldn't contain their shock at the sharp increase from previous years.

"They're trying to recover from the decline in subscriptions," commented @NtateWilliams while referring to Mulitichoice's latest financial report, indicating the company's "worst financial year" to date.

"Buy groceries, stay at home and enjoy the food>>>", wrote @Ed_UberDriver.

@Khutso_Mara joked: "Paying that dizzy amounts for Janet Jackness to come and whisper to us?"

@PruZwo pointed out facts: "Lol is it a show for old people? I don't even remember JJ songs. They must try to bring what groovist will happily pay for. Bring us Chris Brown, Beyoncé, Rihanna etc."